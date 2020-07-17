Which upcoming NASCAR races will allow fans?

At its All-Star race at Bristol Motor Speedway on July 15, NASCAR hosted the largest audience of any U.S. sports event since the coronavirus pandemic began, opening its doors to around 20,000 attendees.

And there’s more to come through the end of summer.

Over the next seven Cup Series race weekends, up to five may allow fans with social distancing measures in effect.

The races at Kansas Speedway (Jul. 23) and Michigan International Speedway (Aug. 8 and 9) will definitely be run behind closed doors, but tickets are being sold for Texas Motor Speedway (July 19), New Hampshire Motor Speedway (Aug 2.), and Daytona International Speedway (Aug. 16 and 29).

Texas will allow its 130,000-seat grandstands to be filled to up to 50 percent capacity, while 19,000 tickets are being offered for New Hampshire, which can accommodate up to 88,000. Daytona has only said it is making a “limited” number of tickets available for the road course and oval track races.

Dover International Speedway is still in discussions with local officials regarding the doubleheader scheduled for Aug. 22 and 23.

