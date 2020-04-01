Washington man teaching his dog how to drive leads police on 100 mph chase, wrecks

Washington police arrested a driver this past weekend after he led them on a chase that reached speeds over 100 mph with his dog in his lap.

Police said the unidentified man told them he was teaching the pit bull how to drive, but was steering the 1996 Buick Park Avenue himself.

The unidentified 51-year-old allegedly struck two cars in Seattle and was spotted by police about 40 miles north on I-5. After he refused to pull over, police deployed a spike strip to slow him down, KOMO reported. Part of the pursuit was captured on a highway traffic camera.

Traffic congestion is down considerably in and around Seattle, due to stay-at-home measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

He eventually pulled off of the highway and crashed on a side road. Police told CNN that neither he or the dog were seriously injured, and the car suffered only minor damage.

Police booked him on several charges, including DUI, reckless driving, hit-and-run and felony eluding.

