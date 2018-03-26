Expand / Collapse search
Volkswagen pickup concept to surprise New York auto show, report says

By Gary Gastelu, | Fox News
A Volkswagen Atlas-based pickup may be in the works.

Volkswagen may be hitching a ride on an all-American pickup.

The automaker is set to reveal a pickup concept at the New York Auto Show on Wednesday, Automotive News reports.

A two-row version of the Atlas will be revealed at the New York Auto Show.

A source tells the newspaper that VW is thinking about developing a pickup based on its Chattanooga-built, three-row Atlas SUV. VW has already confirmed that it is adding a two-row, five-passenger version of the Atlas that will make its public debut in concept form at the show.

REVIEW: THE 2018 VW ATLAS IS A TITANIC SUV

The Atlas is now VW's second best-selling model.

The Atlas has become a huge success for VW since its introduction last year and is now the brand’s second-best selling vehicle behind the compact Tiguan SUV. With consumer preferences shifting toward trucks and utilities, the company is clearly looking at ways to expand the variety of offerings.

The Amarok is a traditional body-on-frame pickup that VW sells in other markets.

VW sells a traditional midsize body-on-frame pickup called the Amarok in foreign markets, but it isn’t currently engineered to meet U.S. regulations.

If it gets greenlighted for production, the Atlas-based unibody pickup will compete head-to-head with the Honda Ridgeline, which is built on the same platform as the Pilot SUV. Honda sold about 35,000 Ridgelines last year.

THE HONDA RIDGELINE IS THE PICKUP FOR CAR LOVERS:

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor.