Triumph's new Bonneville Bobber is a factory custom with hardtail looks

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Triumph has expanded the Bonneville motorcycle range with a factory bobber. The Bonneville Bobber gets a brand-new frame and suspension to house a version of the new Bonneville T120's liquid-cooled 1200cc engine. The new frame and suspension provide the bike with a properly classic profile.

The Bobber also appears to be a hardtail bike at first glance, but closer examination reveals the rear of the bike is mounted like a swingarm. Triumph calls it a "swing-cage," and features a coilover monoshock under the rear tractor-style seat. The Bobber hides many other things as well, including the various electronics and wires to help give the car a more vintage look, despite having throttle-by-wire, electronic fuel injection, traction control and ABS.

The bike features many other touches to complete the classic bobber look, such as an adjustable seat pan, angle-cut mufflers, rubber fork gaiters, and brushed engine parts. It comes with some classy bronze Triumph badges on the engine, tank and seat pan as well. Triumph also has 150 accessories to personalize the Bobber, including ape-hanger handlebars.

Triumph has not released specifics on engine output or pricing yet. The company says the Bobber's parallel twin is tuned to provide more low-end torque and horsepower than the otherwise similar engine on the T120. We would also expect the Bobber cost a bit more than the T120, which starts at $12,000 with freight charge.

----------

Test Ride: Indian Scout Sixty