Transparent car visor tracks your eyes to block out the sun

You should never look directly into the Sun, but soon you may not even be able to. At least in your car.

Automotive supplier Bosch is developing a sun visor equipped with a transparent screen that can darken just enough of itself to shield your eyes from the sun.

The Virtual Visor system uses a camera to track the driver’s eyes to determine exactly how much and where shading is needed and adjusts its opaqueness as required.

"We discovered early in the development that users adjust their traditional sun visors to always cast a shadow on their own eyes” Bosch technical expert Jason Zink said. "This realization was profound in helping simplify the product concept and fuel the design of the technology."

The design potentially provides a larger coverage area than a traditional sun visor while obscuring less of the forward view. Bosch says it could be especially beneficial at dusk and dawn when the sun is low on the horizon.

Bosch hasn’t announced any production plans yet, but the Virtual Visor is being displayed at CES.

Now they just need to figure out where to put the vanity mirror.

