Toyota recalling 1.8 million vehicles because fuel pumps can fail

Toyota is adding 1.1 million vehicles to a recall involving faulty fuel pumps, bringing the total to approximately 1.8 million.

According to Toyota, the pumps can fail and cause the engine to hesitate or stall while the vehicle is in motion, increasing the risk of an accident.

The automaker has not said if it knows of any accidents or injuries related to the issue.

The issue affects a range of Toyota and Lexus cars and trucks across the 2013-2019 model years.

Toyota is advising owners that the problem is accompanied by warning lights on the dashboard, but has not recommended that they stop driving the vehicles until the repair work is completed.

Toyota will be notifying owners of affected examples of the following models by May:

2013-2014 Lexus GS 350

2013-2015 Lexus LS 460;

2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser, Lexus IS-F

2014-2015 Toyota 4Runner, Land Cruiser; Lexus GX 460, IS 350, LX 570;

2015 Lexus NX 200t, RC 350

2017 Lexus IS 200t, RC 200t

2017-2019 Toyota Sienna; Lexus RX 350

2018 Lexus GS 300

2018-2019 Toyota Avalon, Camry, Corolla, Highlander, Sequoia, Tacoma, Tundra; Lexus ES 350, GS 350, IS 300, IS 350, LC 500, LC 500h, LS 500, LS 500h, RC 300, RC 350, RX 350L, LX 570, GX 460, RX 350

2019 Toyota 4Runner, Land Cruiser, Sienna; Lexus NX 300, RX 350L, GX 300

