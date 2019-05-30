Expand / Collapse search
The Chevrolet Trailblazer is being resurrected as a small crossover

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Hot on the heels of the rebooted Blazer, Chevrolet has announced the return of the Trailblazer name to its U.S. lineup … also as a crossover.

Chevy said the Trailblazer RS "allows drivers to purchase a vehicle that reflects their lifestyle."

The automaker said the small SUV will slide into the lineup between the Trax and Equinox when it hits showrooms in early 2020, which means it should be similar in size to the Nissan Rogue SportThe new Blazer is a five-passenger crossover utility vehicle that's larger than the Equinox.

The Trailblazer was a body-on-fame 4x4 SUV that was originally a trim level of the previous Blazer before becoming a standalone model. It was discontinued in the U.S. a decade ago, but Chevrolet currently sells a new Colorado-based SUV in many foreign markets that uses the name.

The Colorado-based Trailblazer is available outside of the U.S.

Reactions to the news posted to Chevy's Twitter account, which has over 1 million followers, have so-far been largely negative:

Technical specifications, including the type of drivetrain it has, have not yet been revealed, but the Trailblazer will come standard with automatic emergency braking and lane-keeping assist and will be available with adaptive cruise control. A sporty RS model will be offered with unique styling and A two-tone paint job, but Chevrolet didn’t say if it will have any performance upgrades.

Buick will also be getting a new model designed on the same platform called the Encore GX that has unique styling and additional premium features and will be built alongside the Trailblazer in South Korea, where the smaller Buick Encore and Chevy Trax are currently manufactured.

