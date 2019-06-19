The 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 is the most-powerful Ford ever

Ford promised the 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 would be its most powerful car ever, and it wasn’t kidding.

The automaker has revealed that upcoming coupe’s supercharged 5.2-liter V8 will send 760 hp and 625 lb-ft of torque through its 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

That blows away the last GT500’s 662 hp engine, not to mention the $450,000 Ford GT’s 647 hp turbocharged V6.

It’s also 5 hp more than the soon-to-be-replaced Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 can muster, but falls short of the Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye’s 797 hp for the American muscle car crown.

Ford says the GT500 isn’t all about power, though. It should be significantly lighter than the Challenger and features an advanced suspension and aerodynamics package designed to improve its handling on a twisty road racing track. That said, Ford is promising a quarter-mile time of under 11 seconds.

Pricing for the GT500 has not been announced, but it will slot into the Mustang lineup above the $60,235 GT350 when it goes on sale this fall.

