(RTR Vehicles)

Ford
The 2020 Ford Ranger RTR is ready to rock

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Ford Mustang racing driver Vaughn Gittin Jr. is becoming quite the truck salesman.

(RTR Vehicles)

The champion drift driver runs a performance parts and custom car company called RTR Vehicles – the initials stand for “Ready to Rock” – that started out with modified Mustangs based on his competition cars, but added F-150s last year and is now selling a high performance Ranger pickup build.

(RTR Vehicles)

Along with styling updates that include fender flares, graphic decals and Gittn’s trademark illuminated grille, the $9,800 package comes with off-road Fox 2.0 coilover shocks, a Ford Performance exhaust for the Ranger’s 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, 17-inch RTR wheels with Nitto Ridge Grappler Tires and a numbered dash plaque with an authentic Gittin signature. It's available globally, but addresses a performance gap in the Ranger's U.S. lineup that Ford has yet to fill on its own.

(RTR Vehicles)

Gittin offers its own products like the Ranger as dealer-installed options packages through a network of authorized Ford outlets, but is also collaborating directly with the automaker on a limited run of Series 1 RTR Mustang that comes with a full factory warranty.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu