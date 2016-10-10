The 10 most expensive (and least expensive) new cars to insure

You've finally done it: you've researched, you've asked around, you've test driven, and at long last, you've chosen your next car.

It's a great feeling, isn't it? But that moment of exhilaration could be brief if you haven't inquired about insurance, because as the folks at Insure.com will tell you, the premium on some rides can be three times the rate for others.

To prove its point, Insure.com had insurance rates pulled for over 1,500 vehicles from the 2015 model-year. Using a hypothetical owner -- a 40-year-old male with a 12-mile commute, a clean driving record, and good credit -- the company got quotes from ten ZIP codes in every state using six nationwide carriers like Allstate, GEICO, Progressive, and State Farm. It then averaged the scores.

In doing so, a few themes emerged. For example:

A high pricetag typically means a high premium. That shouldn't come as a surprise. If you wreck a $70,000 car, it's going to be far more expensive to replace than if you were to wreck one that cost $20,000.

Family-friendly models like SUVs and minivans that come with loads of safety features also come with discounts. That's not just because the occupants are less likely to suffer serious injuries, it's also because the drivers are typically moms and dads who are less prone to drive like maniacs.

As horsepower increases, so can premiums. Though that rule doesn't always apply when it comes to trucks and SUVs meant for hauling heavy equipment, it's certainly true for sportscars, whose (typically) male owners are (typically) prone to have leaden right feet.

Your ZIP code and personal driving history can help or hurt, too. You may have perfectly good reasons for all the dings on your driving record, but insurers don't see it that way. Then again, you may have an A+ driving record but live in a ZIP code known for accidents, thefts, and uninsured motorists. (It's not fair, but that's the way the game is played.)

So, which 2015 models are most expensive to insure? Here are Insure.com's top ten (few of which will be surprising):

1. Nissan GT-R Nismo - $3,574

2. Mercedes-Benz SL65 AMG Convertible - $3,573

3. Dodge SRT Viper - $3,318

4. Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet - $3,216

5. Audi R8 5.2 Spyder Quattro - $3,206

6. Porsche Panamera Turbo Executive - $3,174

7. BMW 760Li - $3,147

8. BMW M6 Convertible - $3,115

9. Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG 4Matic Wagon – $3,042

10. Mercedes-Benz CLS63 AMG 4Matic Sedan - $2,972

And the least expensive:

1. Jeep Wrangler Sport 4WD - $1,134

2. Jeep Patriot Sport 2WD - $1,136

3. Honda CR-V LX 4WD - $1,160

4. Dodge Grand Caravan SE Plus - $1,162

5. Honda Odyssey LX - $1,163

6. Jeep Compass Sport 2WD - $1,164

7. Subaru Outback 2.5i - $1,176

8. Ford Edge SE 2WD - $1,176

9. Smart FORTWO Pure - $1,186

10. Ford Escape S 2WD - $1,190

Bottom line: Insurance premiums are determined by a complicated series of formulas that take into account a wide range of factors -- some of which you can control, others of which you can't. We don't know anyone who'd choose a car based solely on the insurance rate it earns, but it's worth checking out before you sign on the dotted line. In fact, it could be the deciding factor if you're torn between two or more models.

