Tesla Model Y teased ahead of reveal in new photo

Tesla has released the first image of its upcoming Model Y that reveals the full profile of the vehicle, but not much else.

The Model 3-based small SUV is set to make its public debut Thursday evening in California at 8 p.m. local time.

The vehicle in the image is wrapped in a black cover that hides most of its details, but the angle makes it look like a scaled-down version of the larger Model X.

The Y won't feature the fantastic "falcon wing" doors of the X, according to Elon Musk, but it will be about 10 percent larger than the Model 3 sedan and sold for about 10 percent more.

Musk has promised to announce that price and all of the Y's relevant details at the event. It is scheduled to go on sale sometime late next year, but Tesla has not yet said when or if it will take deposits on pre-orders.

