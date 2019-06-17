Tesla Model 3 driver appears to be sleeping behind the wheel in new video

A driver appears to be in deep sleep behind the wheel of an autopilot Tesla while other motorists desperately honk to try to wake him.

Footage posted to Reddit’s Idiots In Cars section shows a white Tesla moving slowly through at least three lanes of traffic, with the driver’s head slumped to the side as he appears to be catching some z’s.

“Couldn’t believe it … asleep in heavy Friday rush hour traffic in the Bay Area,” said the poster, MiloWee, on the video that has over 52,000 views.

He insisted other drivers repeatedly honked to try to wake him. “It worked, but he fell back asleep,” he wrote in the comments.

While the autopilot system features advanced safety features, Tesla is at pains to stress that it is “not a self-driving system.”

“Autopilot is intended for use with a fully attentive driver, who has their hands on the wheel and is prepared to take over at any time,” the company states clearly on its website.

“While using Autopilot, it is your responsibility to stay alert, keep your hands on the steering wheel at all times and maintain control of your car.”

Many of Reddit wondered if the driver was pulling a stunt to show off the car’s advanced features.

“Doesn’t matter if it’s a prank, he’s still an idiot for doing that in heavy traffic,” kitpinch commented.

