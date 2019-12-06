Tesla Cybertruck schedule updated, top model coming sooner than planned

Tesla is making some changes to the Cybertruck. Not the vehicle itself, but its production schedule.

The automaker originally started taking orders for rear-wheel-drive and dual-motor models to be delivered starting in late 2021, with the top of the line tri-motor truck joining them in 2022.

But after CEO Elon Musk announced it was getting more than twice as many reservations to order the tri-motor than the rear-wheel-drive version, The Cybertruck Owners Group reports that it has swapped them and now plans to launch the tri-motor in 2021 with the dual-motor.

The tri-motor Cybertruck is advertised with a starting price of $69,900, a 500-mile range, a tow rating over 14,000 pounds and a 0-60 mph time of less than 2.9 seconds.

Musk tweeted that at least 250,000 people have placed reservations, which require a $100 deposit, compared to $2,500 for the Tesla Model Y SUV that’s expected to enter production next summer.

