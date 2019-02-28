Expand / Collapse search
Tesla announces $35,000 Model 3 and switch to online-only sales

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News

Tesla opened up the order books for the long-promised $35,000 version of its Model 3 on Thursday, nearly three years after customers started placing the first reservations for the compact sedan.

The new Standard model has a range of 220 miles per charge and cloth seats, while a Standard Range Plus version will also be offered with 240 miles of range, slightly better performance and an upgraded interior for $37,000.

Tesla has also announced that it is switching to an all-online sales model, and will be closing many of its stores while increasing investment in its delivery and service system. It said that customers will be able to purchase a car via a phone in about one minute and that they'll be able to return them for a full refund after driving them for seven days and up to 1,000 miles.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

