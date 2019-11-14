Survey says this is America's favorite road trip destination

Americans still like to motor west.

In a study conducted by the Sixt rental car company, 38 percent of U.S. drivers surveyed picked the Southwest as their most desired region for a road trip, followed by the Northeast at 27 percent and the South by 10 percent.

Among specific destinations, the Grand Canyon came out on top with 44 percent of respondents hoping to head down into it, while 32 percent want to salute El Capitan in Yosemite National Park and the same number are willing to put their faith in Yellowstone National Park for a great vacation.

And the longer the trip, the bigger the vehicle. According to SWNS, three-quarters of Americans would like to take a convertible on a day trip, but 62 percent would choose a truck or an SUV for a week-long journey.

Regardless of what they’re driving or where they’re heading, four in 10 prefer a classic family road trip … as long as it doesn’t last more than three days.

Here are the top 30 destinations Americans are dreaming of driving to:

1. Grand Canyon, Ariz. 44%

2. Yosemite National Park, Calif. 32%

3. Yellowstone National Park, Wy. 32%

4. Niagara Falls, NY 31%

5. Florida Keys, Fla. 31%

6. Las Vegas, Nev. 28%

7. Lake Tahoe, Nev. and Calif. 28%

8. Mount Rushmore, SD 25%

9. The Great Smoky Mountains, Tenn. 24%

10. Glacier National Park, Mon. 23%

11. Cape Cod, Mass. 22%

12. Nashville, Tenn. 22%

13. French Quarter/New Orleans, La. 21%

14. Zion National Park, Utah 21%

15. Monument Valley, Utah and Ariz. 21%

16. Mount Rainier National Park, Wash. 21%

17. Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah 20%

18. Death Valley National Park, Calif. 20%

19. Crater Lake, Ore. 20%

20. The Alamo, Tex. 19%

21. Great Sand Dunes National Park, Colo. 18%

22. Carlsbad Caverns, NM 18%

23. Mammoth Cave National Park, Ken. 17%

24. Black Hills, SD 16%

25. White Sands National Park, NM16%

26. The Finger Lakes, NY 15%

27. Teddy Roosevelt National Park, ND 13%

28. Rosewell, NM 13%

29. Cadillac Ranch, Tex. 11%

30. Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve, Kan. 9%

