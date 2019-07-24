J.D. Power study says the most appealing cars are from Porsche

Porsche has been named the most APEAL-ing car brand in the U.S. for 2019.

That’s not a misspelling, it’s short for J.D. Power’s Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout Study, which ranks cars based on how appealing owners find them after three months and is separate from the company’s Initial Quality Survey.

Porsche was followed by BMW, the two nudging 2018 winner Genesis from the top spot. The top 10 rounding out with Audi, Volvo, Land Rover, Lincoln, Mercedes-Benz, Cadillac and Ram, which was both the top mass-market and most-improved brand.

The industry average improved for the fifth year in a row, with Subaru and Buick trailed by Mitsubishi at the bottom of the list.

Ford and Lincoln combined for the most segment awards with five, sweeping the midsize, large and large heavy-duty pickup categories along with the full-size and luxury SUV segments.

