Study reveals the most dangerous European country to drive in

The most dangerous countries in the EU for drivers have been revealed.

And Austria is the place where motorists are most at risk of an accident, according to a new study.

Conducted by Canvas Holidays, the study found Austria has the highest accident rate on the continent.

With each nation ranked by the number of traffic accidents per 10,000 drivers in 2018, Western European destinations featured high up the list.

Germany and Belgium rounded out the top three most risky regions to drive through with 37.2 and 35.1 accidents per 10,000 motorists, respectively.

Slovenia (31.4), Portugal (31.4), Malta (30.2) and Italy (29.1) also ranked high with some of the worst accident rates in Europe.

Climate, terrain and popularity as a holiday destination are all thought to have played a part in the results.

The UK rounded out the top ten with 21.6 accidents per 10,000 drivers.

Meanwhile, Denmark was the safest place to drive with just five crashes.

----------

Here's the full list:

Austria - 43.6 accidents per 10,000 drivers

Germany - 37.2

Belgium - 35.1

Slovenia - 31.4

Portugal - 31.4

Malta - 30.2

Italy - 29.1

Croatia - 25.5

Spain - 21.9

United Kingdom - 21.6

Czech Republic - 20.2

Latvia - 19.6

Hungary – 17

Romania - 15.8

Luxembourg - 15.6

Sweden - 13.9

Ireland - 12.2

Lithuania - 11.4

Estonia - 11.1

Netherlands - 11

Greece - 10.5

Bulgaria - 10.5

Slovakia - 10.3

Poland - 8.9

France - 8.6

Finland - 8.5

Cyprus - 7.5

Denmark - 5.0

----------

When it comes to driving on the continent, understanding the local road rules is one of the biggest factors in preventing an accident.

Navigating in a foreign country can be tricky as well, so make sure you to familiarize yourself with your route before taking off.

Using a sat nav or Google Maps can also help you drive more confidently and safely.pull drivers over

