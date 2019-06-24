Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Safety
Published

Stolen car found submerged in Clear Lake

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 24Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 24

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 24 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

(Clear Lake Fire Department)

Next time, these crooks might want to try Murky Lake.

Early Sunday morning, a police officer in Clear Lake, Iowa, spotted a car submerged in the body of water the city takes its name after.

(Clear Lake Fire Department)

The blue Ford Focus had apparently been driven down a boat launch and into the lake, which is a popular boating destination.

(Clear Lake Fire Department)

Firefighters were called to the scene to search for anyone trapped inside, but the car was unoccupied.

The boat launch is located at the end of Main Avenue.

The boat launch is located at the end of Main Avenue. (Google Street View)

After it was towed out of the water, investigators were able to track down the owner and determined that it had been stolen, North Iowa Today reported.

An investigation into the crime is ongoing.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu