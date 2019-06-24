Stolen car found submerged in Clear Lake

Next time, these crooks might want to try Murky Lake.

Early Sunday morning, a police officer in Clear Lake, Iowa, spotted a car submerged in the body of water the city takes its name after.

The blue Ford Focus had apparently been driven down a boat launch and into the lake, which is a popular boating destination.

Firefighters were called to the scene to search for anyone trapped inside, but the car was unoccupied.

After it was towed out of the water, investigators were able to track down the owner and determined that it had been stolen, North Iowa Today reported.

An investigation into the crime is ongoing.