Steve McQueen's 1938 Harley-Davidson heads to the auction block

No one will ever be as cool as Steve McQueen, but owning his Harley-Davidson might be the next best thing.

McQueen's 1938 Harley WLD Solo Sport will be sold at a Mecum Auctions event in Anaheim, California. The bike still wears its original factory paint, and its odometer shows 21,000 miles.

The Harley's pedigree is fully documented, including a certificate of authenticity from McQueen's 1984 estate sale. It also comes with a few of McQueen's own tools, which were found in a frame-mounted tool box when the bike was first sold.

The last major McQueen motoring artifact to cross the auction block was a 1951 Chevrolet Styleline DeLuxe Convertible. McQueen drove in his last film, The Hunter, and purchased after shooting wrapped. Subsequently bought by Rick Harrison, of the History Channel show "Pawn Stars," the Chevy sold for $88,000 at an Auctions America event last January.

That's chump change compared to the $984,000 paid for the Nomex fire suit McQueen wore in Le Mans, or the $1.375 million paid for the 1971 Porsche 911S McQueen drove in that iconic movie.

Seemingly everything associated with the King of Cool attracts money, and this Harley probably won't be any different.

The Mecum Anaheim auction will be held November 21 through 23, with the Harley-Davidson scheduled to be sold on the final day. For more details, visit the Mecum website.

