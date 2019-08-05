Expand / Collapse search
Statuesque supercars? 'Marble' exotics spotted on the streets of London

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Exotic cars typically feature lightweight aluminum or carbon fiber bodies to improve their performance, but what about marble?

(SWNS)

That’s what a Ferrari and a Bentley parked near London’s ritzy Dorchester Hotel appear to be made from, but it’s all an illusion.

(SWNS)

The cars, which wear Saudi Arabia license plates, were reportedly flown into town via Dubai in recent days. It’s a typical practice for many wealthy folks from the Arabian peninsula who relocate to the English capital during the summer months.

(SWNS)

The Ferrari 812 Superfast and Bentley Bentayga SUV have a combined value of over $500,000 and have been spotted on the streets of Mayfair among other high-end vehicles. They haven’t been reskinned in stone, however, but are wearing vinyl wraps to give the unique look, which not everyone is a fan of.

(SWNS)

"They look like the sort of sink you'd get in a gaudy hotel,” one passer-by told SWNS.

"Obviously the owner thinks they look fancy, but to me they look ridiculous."

