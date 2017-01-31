Sneak peek at Jeep Wrangler's new face

It’ll be a few more months before the 2018 Jeep Wrangler is revealed, but you may recognize its face when it does.

Photos of what is claimed to be the grille panel of the all-new Wrangler have been posted to JLWranglerForums.com, a website dedicated to tracking the development of the much-anticipated SUV.

The images were supplied by a source at a sheet metal fabricator that was working on the part. The identities of the photographer and the company have been protected by the website, but it is confident they are legit.

The design is a mix of old and new styling elements, with CJ-style round headlights that encroach on the iconic seven-slot grille, a kink in the middle similar to the original 1987 Wrangler’s, a strong trapezoidal shape with curved edges, and no openings for turn signal lights, which have presumably been moved to the fenders.

Where does the Jeep logo go? Probably on the hood.

It’s been confirmed that the new Wrangler will remain body-on-frame and will be available as both an SUV and a pickup this time around, however spy photos of prototypes being tested on public roads suggest it will trade its roll cage for more traditional roof rails fitted with removable panels.

A trio of motors including turbocharged four-cylinder and V6 gasoline engines, plus the Wrangler’s first diesel is expected to be offered with a choice of automatic and manual transmissions.

The Wrangler is currently scheduled to hit the trails by the end of this year.

