'Shotgun' singer George Ezra finally gets driver's license at age 26

George Ezra doesn’t need to ride shotgun underneath the hot sun anymore.

The “Shotgun” and “Budapest” singer has passed his driver’s license test at age 26.

Ezra, who released his first EP in 2013 at age 19, said “learning to drive was something that was constantly put on the back burner due to other commitments. As a result, the prospect of getting behind the wheel became increasingly daunting, with every year that went by,” British news agency SWNS reported.

Ezra took the test in his hometown of Hertfordshire, U.K, and passed on the first try, which is unusual in the U.K. due to the comprehensive nature of the exam.

His Emerging Left driving school instructor, Dennis, said, “I was confident George would pass first time, he’s a really dedicated young man that was keen to learn.”

