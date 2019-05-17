Shocking: Usain Bolt unveils $9,999 electric car

The Chevy Bolt may soon have some competition … from Usain Bolt.

The sprinting star’s startup scooter sharing endeavor Bolt Mobility has unveiled a tiny electric car called the B-Nano that it plans to start selling next year for $9,999.

The Florida-based company said it has been developing the tandem two-seater in secret for the past year, and that it features swappable batteries and is narrow enough to fit through "many" doors.

Technical specifications like power and range have not been revealed, but the vehicle was designed with urban drivers who need to drive less than 15 miles at a time in mind.

Private owners will be able to offer their cars through the Bolt Mobility platform for use by its members and generate income from their cars, similar to what Tesla has proposed for its future autonomous vehicles.

The company is currently accepting reservations for $999, but has not shown a running prototype or said where the vehicle will be built.

In the meantime, Bolt Mobility is launching its scooter sharing program in Paris, similar to Bird or Lime, with scooters it claims will last two years before requiring replacement, compared to several months for its competitors’ products.