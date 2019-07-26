Fine waived for San Francisco couple ticketed after tires stolen off vehicle

A San Francisco couple had their $79 parking ticket waived after local media outlets reported their car had been stripped of its tires and propped up on milk crates in a street sweeping zone Tuesday.

Kristan Dow left her home in the city's Richmond District to move her parked 2016 Toyota Corolla when she found the vehicle's tires gone. She went inside to arrange for a tow and came back to find the car had been ticketed by a meter reader with San Francisco's Department of Parking and Traffic.

"I was livid. I was completely livid when I walked outside," Dow told the Bay Area's FOX 2. "So it was kind of a slap in the face to an already horrible morning."

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency initially said the couple would have to contest the ticket, which would most likely be dismissed. The news outlet reported the agency later said it had the necessary details and documentation to rescind the citation.

A local Toyota dealer loaned the family four tires so a tow truck driver could bring the car to a shop without further damaging the car.

Dow's husband, Dan, said the meter reader couldn't have mistaken the car for a mechanic's work-in-progress.

"This isn't a 1965 Studebaker that's in somebody's front yard that they're working on," he said. "This is a Toyota Corolla. Nobody leaves a car like this sitting on milk crates on the street."

The couple will have to pay a $1,000 deductible to pay for the $5,000 to replace the tires and damage to the car.

"I'm more upset about the $79 ticket than the $1,000 that I have to pay for this car," Dan Dow said.