Roy Rogers' classic Jeep CJ, Nellybelle II, for sale on eBay

Woah, Nelly!

A replica of the “Nellybelle” Jeep featured on "The Roy Rogers Show" is up for sale on eBay.

According to the seller, Nellybelle II was built as a promotional vehicle for the program but is identical to the one that appeared on screen.

Both of the gray trucks are based on 1946 CJ-2As and feature custom bodywork that wraps around the passenger compartment to shoulder level.

On the show, the troublesome Nellybelle was driven by Rogers and his wife, Dale Evans' sidekick Pat Brady, who spoke to it almost like it was a horse to get it to cooperate, while Rogers mostly stuck to his tried and true Palomino, Trigger.

The Jeeps were featured at the Roy Rogers and Dale Evans Museum in Branson, Mo., until it closed a decade ago. The original was auctioned soon after for more than $116,000, but sold again in 2018 for just $38,400, according to Hagerty.

Nellybelle II is currently in Arizona and listed in running condition with 43,500 miles on the odometer and a Buy it Now price of $29,500.

