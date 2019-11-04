Indianapolis Motor Speedway sold to racing icon Roger Penske

He practically owns the race, now he owns the track.

Roger Penske’s Penske Entertainment Corp. has purchased the Indianapolis Motor Speedway where his racing team has won the Indy 500 a record 18 times. The deal also includes ownership of the IndyCar series and Indianapolis Motor Speedway productions.

The track has been owned and run by the same family since Tony Hulman purchased the deteriorated track in 1945. Hulman’s daughter Mari Hulman-George, who for two decades gave the “start your engines” command before the Indy 500, died last year as Chairman Emeritus at age 83.

Penske is the two-time defending champion of the Indy 500 and in October was given the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Trump, who honored his contributions to sport, business and philanthropy.

Details of the sale were not immediately released ahead of an 11 am ET press conference.

