Family restores classic 1970 Porsche 914 for father fighting cancer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Danielle Trotta is the host of FOX Business Network's "My Dream Car," which follows families surprising loved ones with restored classic cars

It’s hard to upstage a Porsche, but the Althaus family does just that.

Robin and her son Cameron are restoring a 1970 Porsche 914 for her husband and Cameron’s dad, Tony, who’s battling stage 4 colon cancer. Robin brings us into her daily life … juggling the difficulties of caring for her husband, her children and her parents while also balancing a career and now a Porsche restoration.

I marvel at her strength and Tony’s too, as he fights cancer and raises two great boys who are dealing with really tough stuff while still trying to be kids.

Robin and Cameron worked on the Porsche hand in hand with our builder, Patrick, adding some personal touches they hope Tony appreciates.

The 914 was a budget mid-engine sports car – built through a joint venture between Porsche and Volkswagen – that has become a cult classic over the years.

Tony has a deep love for his Porsche, which had been in storage and needed a ton of work, and in the end as you’ll see he also has a deep love for his family and their local community – all of whom hope Tony gets to enjoy his dream car and maybe forget for a little while the difficulties life has thrown his way.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New episodes of "My Dream Car" premiere Monday's at 9 p.m. ET on FOX Business Network and can also be seen on Fox Nation