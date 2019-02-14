Ram resurrects the Warlock pickup

The 2019 Ram 1500 is an all-new pickup. The 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is not.

It’s the last generation truck that Ram’s kept in production to bolster sales at a lower price point than the new model.

But just because it’s old doesn’t mean it's been left for dead. In fact, Ram has unveiled a new package for the Classic that resurrects a special edition from the late 1970s.

It’s called the Warlock, and it features a black Ram Rebel-style grille, black 20-inch wheels, black bumpers, black fender flares, black tow hooks…you get the picture. It also includes a heavy duty rear suspension and a 1-inch lift kit, premium interior touches and bedside Warlock badging.

What it doesn’t have are the original’s gold wheels, pinstripes or oak bed racks – although it wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to add those yourself. The package is also only offered on Quad and Crew cab models, while the true classic was just a two-door.

Warlocks are available in a variety of colors that aren't black and prices start at $37,040. They can be ordered with either a 4x2 or 4x4 drivetrain and 3.6-liter V6 or 5.7-liter Hemi V8.

Unfortunately, you still can't get a Hellcat V8 in the Ram 1500, but it sure would be perfect for a Warlock.