Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Pickups
Published

Ram recalling 182,000 to fix power steering problem

Associated Press
close
Ram's stylish and sophisticated new pickupVideo

Ram's stylish and sophisticated new pickup

The 2019 Ram 1500 is the most high-tech, luxurious and largest half-ton pickup the brand has ever made. FoxNews.com Automotive Editor Gary Gastelu talked to Ram brand boss Jim Morrison and interior designer Ryan Nagode about the features they hope will help set it apart.

Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 182,000 pickup trucks worldwide to fix an electrical problem that can knock out the power steering.

The recall covers Ram 1500 pickups from the 2019 model year. Most are in the U.S. and Canada. One-third are still on dealer lots.

The company said Friday a fastener that grounds the battery wasn't secured properly in manufacturing. The connection can become loose, which disables the power steering. Drivers can still steer but the effort it takes wouldn't be consistent.

FCA says it has no reports of crashes or injuries.

Dealers will secure the fastener at no cost to owners. Fiat Chrysler says it doesn't have a date for the recall to begin, but it under U.S. law it has to start within 60 days.