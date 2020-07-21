Expand / Collapse search
Ram releases Black Edition heavy duty pickups

Big trucks with a low profile

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel is ready for the long haulVideo

The 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel is ready for the long haul

Ram's new light duty diesel pickup can cover a lot of ground with impressive fuel economy and towing numbers, Fox News Autos editor Gary Gastelu reports.

It's a big truck that keeps a low profile.

Ram is introducing a Black Edition trim for its heavy-duty pickups that very much lives up to its name.

The appearance package is available on Limited models withy both gas and diesel engines and features an entirely black exterior including the bumpers and light bezels.

Even the wheels are black. Single-rear-axle trucks get stylish 20-inch spoked aluminum wheels while the dualies are equipped with burly 17-inch units.

Pricing starts at $62,745 and deliveries are expected to begin in before October.

