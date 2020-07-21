Ram releases Black Edition heavy duty pickups

It's a big truck that keeps a low profile.

Ram is introducing a Black Edition trim for its heavy-duty pickups that very much lives up to its name.

The appearance package is available on Limited models withy both gas and diesel engines and features an entirely black exterior including the bumpers and light bezels.

Even the wheels are black. Single-rear-axle trucks get stylish 20-inch spoked aluminum wheels while the dualies are equipped with burly 17-inch units.

Pricing starts at $62,745 and deliveries are expected to begin in before October.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP