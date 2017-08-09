Puerto Rico bans smoking in cars with kids

Puerto Rico has made it a crime to smoke in a car with any minor onboard.

Violators now face a $250 fine for lighting up in a car when someone under the 18 is present, raising the age limit from a 2007 law that set it a 13.

All of the fines collected will be used to fund a pediatric health center, according to the Associated Press.

Eight U.S. states (Ark., Calif., La., Maine, Ore., Utah, Vt., and Va.) have enacted similar laws with age limits ranging from 8 to 18, and Ohio is currently considering legislation that would penalize smoking in a car with children under 6 with a fine of $500.