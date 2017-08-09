Expand / Collapse search
Puerto Rico bans smoking in cars with kids

Two young children being subjected to the effects of passive smoking from their mother's cigarette. (iStock)

Puerto Rico has made it a crime to smoke in a car with any minor onboard.

Violators now face a $250 fine for lighting up in a car when someone under the 18 is present, raising the age limit from a 2007 law that set it a 13.

All of the fines collected will be used to fund a pediatric health center, according to the Associated Press.

Eight U.S. states (Ark., Calif., La., Maine, Ore., Utah, Vt., and Va.) have enacted similar laws with age limits ranging from 8 to 18, and Ohio is currently considering legislation that would penalize smoking in a car with children under 6 with a fine of $500.