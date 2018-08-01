Prince Harry's bachelormobile is for sale

Apparently Prince Harry doesn’t think a station wagon is big enough for whatever future family plans he has in mind.

The newlywed’s 2017 Audi RS6 Avant has been listed for sale on Britain’s AutoTrader marketplace.

The Daytona Grey wagon isn’t your typical people carrier. It’s a low profile, high performance car with a 605 hp twin-turbocharged V8 and a top speed of 175 mph. Just the thing for a helicopter-flying bachelor to whisk his future bride around Britain in, as Harry did when he picked up Meghan Markle to take her to Pippa Middleton’s nuptials last year, according to The Express.

The car is listed with 4,464 miles on the odometer and is equipped with a sports exhaust, air suspension and night vision. The last of those isn’t some top secret technology only available to members of The House of Windsor, but is on the Audi options list.

The RS6 Avant is a forbidden fruit for American Audi fans, as it isn’t sold here, and since this one’s a UK-registered right hand-drive model, you’re out of luck unless you have a second home in the realm and $95,000 to exchange into pounds to buy it with.

