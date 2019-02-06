Power Wheels Barbie Dream Camper recalled for stuck accelerator issue

Talk about a nightmare.

Fisher-Price is recalling 44,000 of its Power Wheels Barbie Dream Campers to fix a foot pedal that can get stuck, causing the unintended acceleration of the electric toy vehicle.

The product was a Walmart exclusive that was sold from July 2018 until January 2019 for $400, and includes a kitchen, grill and campfire.

The company has received 17 complaints about the issue, but no injuries have been reported.

The model number is FRC29 and owners can contact Fisher-Price at 800-348-0751 or at www.fisher-price.com to request a free repair.

The Associated Press contributed to this report