Post Malone's 1968 Chevy pickup isn't a typical rockstar car

Post Malone may just be 23, but he has a taste for the classics. Classic cars, that is.

The rapper recently bought a 1968 Chevrolet C10 pickup, The Drive reports.

DT Auto Brokers in Salt Lake City posted a photo of Malone with the custom truck, which has a low-riding air-suspension, a modern 6.0-liter V8 and a “patina” style finish that makes it look like he just pulled it out of a barn. And it's no million-dollar mod. The dealer had it listed for just $50,000.

Malone also owns a white 1967 Lincoln Continental modified by West Coast Customs that Martha Stewart checked out when he dropped by “Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party” show on VH1.

That’s not to say new cars aren’t his thing. He’s also been seeing rolling in a Mercedes-Benz G-Class and a couple of Rolls-Royces, while his new Subaru WRX is exactly what you’d expect a millennial into cars to own.