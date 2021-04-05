Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

AUTO
Published

Porsche, Lamborghini stolen from Miami home; 1 robber shot: report

The suspect who was hit reportedly surrendered to police after a brief standoff

Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 4Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Police in Miami are searching for three suspects they say brazenly scaled the wall of a $19.2 million home and took off with a white Porsche 911 and a green Lamborghini Urus, according to a report.

The Miami Herald reported that the incident occurred late Saturday night and included four robbers. The paper, citing police, reported that a security guard on the property fired a shot into one of them, injuring him, while the others sped off in the sports cars.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The suspect who was hit reportedly surrendered to police after a brief standoff. The Herald said he is in critical but stable condition.