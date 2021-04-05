Porsche, Lamborghini stolen from Miami home; 1 robber shot: report
Police in Miami are searching for three suspects they say brazenly scaled the wall of a $19.2 million home and took off with a white Porsche 911 and a green Lamborghini Urus, according to a report.
The Miami Herald reported that the incident occurred late Saturday night and included four robbers. The paper, citing police, reported that a security guard on the property fired a shot into one of them, injuring him, while the others sped off in the sports cars.
The suspect who was hit reportedly surrendered to police after a brief standoff. The Herald said he is in critical but stable condition.