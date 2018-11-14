Police investigating accidental death of Brainerd International Raceway owner Jed Copham

The owner of Brainerd International Raceway in Minnesota, Jed Copham, died in an apparent swimming accident in Florida this weekend, but the incident remains under investigation.

The 46-year-old was boating with his parents near Fort Meyers on Sunday when he jumped off of the boat for a swim and never surfaced, according to the Minnesota Star-Tribune. After a search and rescue operation failed to find him, his body was discovered near a boat ramp in Punta Rass on Monday morning.

Copham is survived by his wife Kristi and their two children, Alyssa and Ayden.

An engineer and car enthusiast, Copham purchased the now 50-year-old facility in 2006 and had extensively updated over the years. It is comprised of a road course and a drag strip, which hosts the annual NHRA Lucas Oil Nationals event in August.

The NHRA expressed its condolences for Copham.

“Jed looked forward to the future of the sport and innovations in racing. We appreciate all of the ideas and forward thinking that he brought to NHRA racing. We will sorely miss him and our thoughts and prayers are with Kristi and his entire family.”

Police do not suspect any criminal activity was involved, but the details surrounding the accident remain unclear.