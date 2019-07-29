Pikes Peak Hill Climb race drops motorcycles for 2020 after fatal crash

The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is canceling all motorcycle categories for 2020 in the wake of a fatal crash this year.

Rider Carlin Dunne lost control of his Ducati and left the road just short of the finish of the 12.4-mile time trial.

An investigation determined that the accident wasn’t caused by a mechanical failure, and it is believed that the 36-year-old, four-time winner of the race lost control when he hit a bump.

Despite the dangerous setting of the race, which winds up the Colorado mountain along a road lined with long drop-offs, there have only been seven fatal accidents in its 97-year history. Four incident involved motorcycle riders, three of which have taken place since 2014.

The historic race took place on a dirt surface in its early years, but speeds increased and riding styles changed as it was completely paved between 2002 and 2012.

The organizers released a statement announcing the move and said they are conducting an analysis to determine if motorcycles will return in later years.

“It’s just time to take a hard look at every aspect of the race, including the motorcycle program, and determine whether or not the event may change,” Tom Osborne, chairman of the board of directors, wrote.

The Associated Press contributed to this report