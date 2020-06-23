People are forgetting how to drive due to coronavirus lockdowns, survey finds

Apparently, driving isn’t like riding a bike.

A new survey found that one-fifth of U.K. drivers returning to the road after months of living under lockdown conditions have forgotten some of the skills needed behind the wheel.

The Sun reports that over a quarter have stalled their vehicles and one in five have scraped their wheels on the curb or neglected to use their turn signal.

Some of the 2,000 respondents to the survey, which was conducted by Hyundai, said they had forgotten things like turning on the ignition, which side their gas cap is on and even what all the pedals do.

It’s probably little surprise, then, that 48 percent said they expect other drivers to be less safe than they were before the restrictions were put in place.

Here are the top 10 mistakes drivers said they had made:

Stalled Struggled to parallel park Forgot to indicate Scraped wheels on curb Had to think carefully about what each pedal does Not checking mirrors when pulling away Forgot where the filler cap was Forgot to turn the ignition key Not shut the door properly Not put their seatbelt on

