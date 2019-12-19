Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Safety
Published

Owl hit by car survives 3-hour ride stuck in grille

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Animals Are Great! Columbus Zoo brings animals to 'The Five'Video

Animals Are Great! Columbus Zoo brings animals to 'The Five'

Furry and feathered friends visit the set of 'The Five.'

He gave a hoot.

(Hatteras Island Wildlife Rehabilitation)

An owl that was hit by a car and stuck it its grille for three hours is OK after being rescued by a wildlife rehabilitation expert.

The Subaru was on its way from Wilmington, Del., to Southern Shores, N.C., this past weekend when the family on board heard it hit something but continued on their trip. They only discovered the bird when they reached their destination and the non-profit Hatteras Island Wildlife Rehabilitation organization was contacted for assistance.

Founder Lou Browning made the two-hour drive from the organization’s headquarters in Frisco, N.C., and found the bird was bruised but sustained no broken bones. He brought it back to the clinic for some rest and relaxation before returning it to the wild.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Browning said he sees this sort of incident 70 to 100 times each year and that it is particularly common in the colder months as the owls are out hunting more often.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu