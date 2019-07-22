One Direction's 'Mystery Machine' is full of secrets and on the block

It’s not exactly low profile, but a superstar band’s “Mystery Machine” is filled with secret features.

The custom 2012 Volkswagen Crafter was built to haul One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik around on tour.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS AUTOS ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE

Along with the Scooby Doo-inspired wrap, the van features an interior decorated with classic comic books on the ceiling, monogrammed first-class captain’s chairs, a kitchenette, a 55-inch plasma TV and five gaming consoles, including a Playstation 3 and classic Atari.

But while the interior is inviting, folks who get to close to the outside may find the van less so. Along with a 360-degree security camera system it is equipped with water jets that can be used to keep rabid fans at a distance, although there are no reported instances of it having been deployed.

In fact, the vehicle doesn’t seem to have been used much at all and shows just 2610 miles on its odometer.

The project cost a reported $85,000 to build and is now going up for bids in England, where it is being offered through Classic Car Auctions and expected to sell for $35,000 to $50,000.

THE 'AMERICAN PICKERS' FOUND AND FIXED AEROSMITH'S 1970S TOUR VAN: