Collector Cars
Published

Olivia de Havilland's Buick was a blockbuster convertible

Star drove the green convertbile during Hollywood's Golden Age

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Olivia de Havilland was part of Hollywood’s Golden Age, but she drove a green machine.

The late, two-time Oscar winner owned a 1935 Buick 66C convertible during her time at Warner Bros., where she starred in “Gone with the Wind” before taking down the studio system in a landmark lawsuit.

Circa 1935: Actress Olivia Mary de Havilland standing next to her car. She was attached to Warner Brothers for most of her acting career until she sued them in 1943 over her contract. This resulted in a landmark decision benefiting all contract actors, known as the 'De Havilland Law'. (Photo via John Kobal Foundation/Getty Images)

A Vanity Fair article recounts how De Havilland drove a green Buick to a clandestine meeting at MGM to discuss the role of Melanie Hamliton, parking it on the street outside of the lot. Warner Bros., where she was under contract, eventually relented and allowed her to take the part in the film.

De Havilland’s was one of just 111 66-Cs built in 1935, according to Buick Club of America president John Steed.

The GM Heritage Center has the starting price for the model listed at $1,495, which included a 100 hp straight-eight engine, 3-speed manual transmission and rumble seat.

John Kobal Foundation/Getty Images

Buick offered three shades of green in 1935, and black and white publicity photos of De Havilland with her car suggest it was the light Runnymeade Green.

Fox News Autos has not been able to confirm the whereabouts of the car, if it still exists, but a similar example was sold at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale, Ariz., auction in 2016 for $104,500.

