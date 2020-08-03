Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

IndyCar
Published

Ohio IndyCar races postponed due to coronavirus, Indy 500 still set for fans

The track will try to reschedule for September or October

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Dr. Birx warns of a 'new phase' in coronavirus as Americans start to move around the countryVideo

Dr. Birx warns of a 'new phase' in coronavirus as Americans start to move around the country

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Janette Nesheiwat provides insight into Dr. Birx’s coronavirus warning.

The IndyCar double-header scheduled for the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Aug. 8-9 has been postponed due to issues caused by the coronavirus.

Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

“This decision was made through communication with local health officials given the current environment,” the track said in a press release.

JIMMIE JOHNSON TESTS INDYCAR

Last Monday, Mid-Ohio announced the addition of a second race to the weekend and plans to sell a limited number of tickets, but the state government changed its guidance on mass gatherings later in the week.

The track said it would try to reschedule the races for sometime in September or October.

The move means that the next IndyCar race will be the Indy 500 on Aug. 23 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where attendance has been capped at 25 percent capacity.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos

Trending in Auto