North American Car, Utility and Truck of The Year announced in Detroit

The North American Car, Truck and Utility of The Year awards were announced at the Detroit Auto Show on Monday, with Genesis, Hyundai and Ram taking home the hardware.

The well-reviewed Genesis G70 sports sedan won the car award after receiving many accolades since its debut last year. The model is the Hyundai-owned luxury brand’s first compact four-door and competes against cars like the BMW 3-Series and Mercedes C-Class at a starting price just over $35,000. But new to a market that's moving away from sedans, only 409 were sold in the last two months of 2018.

Hyundai itself took the honors in the utility category with the Kona SUV. The subcompact vehicle is available in both conventional and electric versions, the latter with a Tesla-challenging range of 258 miles per charge and a starting price of $36,450.

The Ram 1500 added to its truckload of trophies by being named truck of the year. It was up against the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra in the final three. Sales of the light-duty pickup have been brisk, helping Ram to a record year in 2018.

