'No Time to Die' stunt team jumps and rolls new Land Rover Defender for James Bond film

The new Land Rover Defender will be pushed to the limits in the upcoming James Bond film "No Time To Die."

Behind-the-scenes footage shows the iconic motor hurtling through the air in a high-speed chase. The British automaker confirmed the luxurious SUV will make its cinematic debut in the James Bond movie, which is set to hit screens in April next year.

While it isn't known what role the £45,000 ($57,000) Defender will play in the film, the trailer confirms it will definitely hit some very high speeds. The teaser video shows the film's stunt co-ordinator Lee Morrison and expert driver Jess Hawkins behind the wheel as they fly through a muddy field.

In one sequence, one of the blacked-out vehicles can even be seen rolling over onto its roof.

The cars used in the thrilling sneak peek are based on the Defender X model finished in Santorini Black with 20-inch alloy wheels and darkened skid plates. But due to the action-packed scenes, they've also been fitted with a roll cage, new bucket seats, racing harnesses and a pair of off-road tires.

The latest installment in the iconic Bond series will also feature the Range Rover Sport SVR, Series III Land Rover and Range Rover Classic.

The Defender was unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show earlier this year to much acclaim, after its previous model ceased production in 2016.

Lee Morrison, stunt coordinator for the film, said: "Designing and co-ordinating the action sequences for the Bond franchise requires a non-compromising mindset. We needed an unstoppable vehicle to help us battle against the elements, steep descents and river crossings so we chose the new Defender. I'm beyond impressed that the Defender is not only back but much, much better."

