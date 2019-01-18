Nissan turned the Altima into snowmobile

The 2019 Nissan Altima is the first one offered with all-wheel-drive, and the company really wants you to know that.

To drive the point home in a very visual way, it swapped the wheels on one for a set of snow tracks.

The achingly-named Altima-te AWD is a collaboration with Motorsports in Action, who gave the Altima a 3-inch suspension lift, fender flares and a track system from American Track Truck.

Nissan won’t be offering the modification as an option, but the vehicle is fully-functional, so you could technically have one built for yourself if you live in the middle of nowhere and really don’t want to drive a truck.

If you want to get an up-close look at the ultimate Altima, it is on display at the Montreal Auto Show this week.

NISSAN INVENTED THE BEST HUMP SEAT EVER