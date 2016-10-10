Nissan to take Google Glass head on with 3E wearable device

next Image 1 of 2

Looks like Nissan is getting into the Google Glass business.

The automaker plans to reveal a wearable electronic device at this year’s Tokyo Motor Show.

The very polygonal, somewhat clunky-looking 3E features a small screen positioned directly in front of its wearer’s eye, a large CPU housing and a wraparound head band.

Details haven’t yet been brought into focus, but the company says it will have real time internet connectivity, recording capability, and will be able to communicate with and transfer information to other 3Es.

There’s more to come next week at the show, but in the meantime you can watch this video to see one digitally assembled on the head of a shirtless, writhing male model.

