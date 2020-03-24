Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

AUTO
Published

New York City recruiting ride-hailing drivers to deliver food to seniors during coronavirus crisis

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Coronavirus outbreak: How seniors can get help with groceries, meals and medicineVideo

Coronavirus outbreak: How seniors can get help with groceries, meals and medicine

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, seniors and those with underlying health issues have been advised to self-isolate. While this may make it difficult to get basic needs met, there are a number of resources available to help with groceries, meals and medicine.

New York City is reaching out to ride-hail drivers looking for work to help with emergency food deliveries to seniors and other at-risk citizens confined to their homes during the city’s coronavirus crisis.

(John Taggart/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox.  Sign up here.

The Taxi and Limousine Commission is signing up TLC-licensed drivers who are 18 years or older, eligible to work in the U.S., have a Social Security number and can handle the heavy physical labor required by the effort.

Drivers are being paid the New York City minimum wage of $15 per hour plus reimbursement for gas and tolls, according to the New York Post.

THE BEST WAY TO KILL CORONAVIRUS IN CARS

Ride-hailing bookings are down sharply nationwide, and several companies have suspended their pooled ride operations in NYC to help address social distancing concerns.

The TLC program is first-come, first-served, but anyone who signs up will be considered for future gigs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu