New York City recruiting ride-hailing drivers to deliver food to seniors during coronavirus crisis

New York City is reaching out to ride-hail drivers looking for work to help with emergency food deliveries to seniors and other at-risk citizens confined to their homes during the city’s coronavirus crisis.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The Taxi and Limousine Commission is signing up TLC-licensed drivers who are 18 years or older, eligible to work in the U.S., have a Social Security number and can handle the heavy physical labor required by the effort.

Drivers are being paid the New York City minimum wage of $15 per hour plus reimbursement for gas and tolls, according to the New York Post.

THE BEST WAY TO KILL CORONAVIRUS IN CARS

Ride-hailing bookings are down sharply nationwide, and several companies have suspended their pooled ride operations in NYC to help address social distancing concerns.

The TLC program is first-come, first-served, but anyone who signs up will be considered for future gigs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP