New York Auto Show going ahead despite coronavirus concerns, organizers say

The show will go on. Hopefully.

Organizers for the upcoming New York International Auto Show said on Tuesday that they are moving forward with plans to open the event as scheduled on April 8, and are working with the venue on measures to control the potential spread of the coronavirus.

The news comes days after the Geneva Motor Show was called off following a nationwide ban on gatherings of more than 1,000 people in Switzerland.

The New York organizers said the Javitz Center has installed 70 hand sanitizing stations, increased the cleaning frequency of “high-touch” surfaces throughout the facility and will have a team of specially trained paramedics on site during the show, which is open to the general public from April 10-19.

The New York International Auto Show is among the largest in the world, with an annual attendance of approximately one million.

