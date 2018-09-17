New Ram midsize pickup to be built in USA, report says

Ram may be bringing a midsize pickup back to the U.S. in more ways than one.

Automotive News reports that the automaker will build the recently announced truck alongside the upcoming Jeep pickup at a factory in Toledo, Ohio.

When plans for the product were revealed in June, initial speculation was that it would be manufactured at a Fiat Chrysler facility in Mexico.

Supplier sources now tell the publication that the company will use the extra capacity available at the recently retooled Toledo assembly facility, which produced the last-generation Jeep Wrangler.

The timeline for the truck’s launch also appears to have been moved up to 2021 — from the 2022 date suggested during Fiat Chrysler’s Capital Markets Day presentation in June.

Fiat Chrysler would not comment on the details of the report.

A name for the new model has not been revealed, but it will succeed the Dodge/Ram Dakota, which was built in Warren, Mich., from 1987 to 2011.