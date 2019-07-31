Nebraska driver cited for painted-on registration stickers: reports

A Nebraska driver was cited Monday for having what appeared to be fake registration stickers painted onto license plates, according to media reports.

A state trooper pulled the driver over on Interstate 80 near Lincoln and spotted the faux stickers. The driver was ticketed for driving with fake plates and not having a valid motor vehicle registration.

It was unclear whether the driver was the artist. The paint job appears to have been done with an unsteady hand: The red rectangular "stickers" in the upper right-hand corner were slanted, while some of the wording was almost unreadable.

The No. 5 appears in the middle, signifying a May expiration for next year.

